KEARNEY - Valarie ""Val"" K. Thompson, 71, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at New Life Church in Kearney. The Rev. Roger Wendt will officiate and private family burial will be later at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Val was born Nov. 5, 1949, in Grand Island to Cornelius E. and Delores A. (Prowett) Bohart. The family moved to Harlan, Iowa, where Val graduated from Harlan High School in 1967. Val attended Kearney State College and also St. Francis School of Nursing.
She married LaVerne ""Tom"" Thompson on March 14, 1970, at Harlan. Val accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1975. Tom and Val settled in North Platte where they raised their family. They were members of Valley Christian Church where she served in youth ministries, choir and drama. This is where her heart for the ministry of youths grew.
Val worked in the medical field as an office manager for more than 25 years. She retired in 2011 and moved to Kearney to be closer to family. Val was an active member of New Life Church in Kearney. She devoted her life to mentoring and teaching through youth groups, Royal Family Kids Camp and various international student ministries. She enjoyed reading, golfing, baking, traveling, music and also attending her grandchildren's events and activities.
Val's faith and family were the most important things in her life. If you knew her, you were family. Her prayer for you would be that you know your value in Christ and continue to seek His purpose for your life until we meet Him face to face.
Survivors include her husband, Tom of Kearney; daughter, Lynette (Nathan) Hepner of Kearney; son, Jeff (Angie) Thompson of Marion, Indiana; brothers, Jim (Pat) Bohart of Gilbert, Arizona, Frank (Debbie) Bohart of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Jerry Bohart of St. Regis, Montana; sister, Mary (Jerry) Nastase of Omaha; grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Hepner, Alyssa and Amaya Thompson; along with several other extended family and friends.
Val was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to Royal Family Kids Camp.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.