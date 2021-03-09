NORTH PLATTE - Valerie Ann Peterson, 66, of North Platte, formerly of Wilcox, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.
A private family interment will be held prior to the service at Freewater Cemetery in rural Harlan County.
The service will be livestreamed via St. John's Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox.
--
Valerie was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Kearney, the eldest of three children to Nordon and MaryAnn Woollen. Valerie received her education from Wilcox Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1972.
Valerie married Raymond "Daniel" Peterson in 1979, and to this union, they were blessed with one son, Brooke Ian. The couple made their home in Holdrege. The marriage ended a few years later.
Valerie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed drawing and painting and blessed others with her creative artwork.
Survivors include her parents, Nordon Woollen of rural Wilcox and MaryAnn Woollen of St. Luke's in Kearney; sister, Angela Selgren and her husband Erick of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother, Shawn Woollen and his wife Cindy of rural Wilcox; nieces and nephews, Hannah Howard and her husband Drew, Jalyn Folkerts and her husband Tim, Sam Woollen, Sonia Dake and Marissa Woollen; great-nephews, Seth Muncy and James Dake; great-niece, Wyatt Howard; one aunt, Helen Woollen of Holdrege; and a host of cousins and many friends.
Valerie was preceded in death by her son, Brooke Peterson, on Aug. 18, 2015; and a host of aunts and uncles.
A memorial has been established in Valerie's honor and kindly suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.