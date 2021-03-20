KEARNEY - Vera Bachkora, 88, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Services also will be livestreamed through the church website at https://www.kearneyfirstumc.org/watch-online.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church or to the family for future designation.
Vist osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangments.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 20, 2021.