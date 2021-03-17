Menu
Vera Bachkora
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Vera Bachkora, 88, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with O'Brien, Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
4500 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE
Carol. Over the years we have lost touch. Sorry for the loss of your mom. We are now living in Lincoln. Your parents put up with alot from you and I. Keep in touch. Shawna (Schroer) Anderson
Shawna Anderson
March 27, 2021
My sympathy to you and your family Carol. I can't be at the funeral because I'm in the hospital but my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Your mom was a special person and I always love talking to her. Your family did so much for our family but I know she'll find peace being reunited with your dad. Just know that I would be there if I could. Sue
Sue Bendfeldt
March 20, 2021
A wonderful lady Our granddaughter´ s middle name is Vera after her great great Aunt.. I always enjoyed the few times we got to spend time with Vera. Her memory will live on through Alice Vera... cherish the memories
Linda Grafton Fitzsimmons
March 19, 2021
