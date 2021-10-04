ORLEANS - Verle Louise Johnsen, 90, of rural Orleans, formerly of Wilcox, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her daughter's home in rural Orleans, surrounded by family.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.
Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery south of Wilcox.
The service will be live-streamed at www.stjohnslutheranwilcox.org.
Visitation with family greeting will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox.
--
Verle was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Bertrand, the eldest of two daughters, born to Jennings and Arlene (Anders) Cole. She was baptized on Oct. 11, 1931, and confirmed on June 24, 1945, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand. She started kindergarten at District 60 at the age of 5. At the beginning of second grade, she switched to District 28, where she finished her grade school education. She received her secondary education at Bertrand Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1949.
Following graduation, Verle began working at the PMA office in Holdrege, what is now the ASCS office. Verle met the love of her life, Lloyd G. Johnsen, at a dance in Holdrege. They were married on Oct. 5, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand. The couple made their home in Wilcox and were blessed with two children, Brian and Brenda. Verle enjoyed tending to her children, helping out friends and family, caring for elderly neighbors, and helping with her nieces and nephews. Once the kids were older, she began to work at the grocery store in Wilcox, where she developed many lasting friendships.
Verle loved cooking and baking. She was known for her "famous" chocolate chip cookies; her cookie jar was always filled! Every afternoon was "coffee and cookies" for her and Lloyd, and of course, for friends too, when they came to visit. Many of those cookies and the dough were devoured by Brian and Brenda, their cousins and their friends. Many still say they were the best cookies ever and when they stopped by to visit as adults, headed straight for the cookie jar!
In her later years, she spent her time embroidering and writing weekly cards to many of her friends and family. She looked forward to quilting with her friends at church, which brought her so much joy. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. Verle was a very proud member of the Wilcox American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her son, Brian Johnsen of Midland, Texas; her daughter, Brenda Covey and husband, Milford of rural Orleans; 4 grandchildren, Amber Covey of Loomis, Ashley Billeter of Loomis, Stevi Madison and her husband, Bo of Midland, Texas, and Levi Johnsen of Canyon Lake, Texas; 8 great-grandchildren, Gabe, Grace, and Grady Kimball, Alexis, Dayton, and Aubrey Billeter, and Bella and Finnley Madison; sisters-in-law, Gussie Johnsen of Wilcox, and Rogene Johnsen of Wiley, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Arlan Johnsen and his wife, Elaine of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gary Johnsen and his wife, Liz of Stapleton; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd in 2003; sister, Alberta Leising and her husband, Carl; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Johnsen and wife, Juanita "Nita" Woollen and her second husband, Bernard C. "Bernie" Woollen, Wayne Johnsen, Glenn Johnsen and his wife, Karen, Lamoine Johnsen and Dale Johnsen; and one nephew, Randy Johnsen.
A memorial has been established in Verle's honor and kindly suggested to the family.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 4, 2021.