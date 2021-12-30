OMAHA - Longtime Holdrege businessman, Vernon L. Hasty, died Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, due to complications from COIVD-19, at the VA Hospital in Omaha. He was in the company of family with his granddaughter Paige at his side near the end. He was 81 years old.
There will be no memorial book signing, visitation or viewing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating. A brief inurnment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with military honors. A luncheon will be held back at the church. Vern's service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
--
Vern was born April 9, 1940, in his beloved town of Red Cloud to Gilbert Wayne Hasty and his ever loving mother, Wilma (Killough) Hasty. Vern was a fierce competitor from the very beginning, learning to box as a kid with his brothers in their tiny apartment above the beer joint in Elm Creek. Later, he boxed with the United States Army, while serving in Germany. He received his primary education from Elm Creek Public Schools. The family later moved to Kearney, where he graduated from Kearney High School in 1958.
Following graduation, Vern enlisted in the United States Army on June 30, 1958. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 9, 1961.
In 1962, he married Pat Carey in Minden and to this union four sons were born, Vernon, Michael "Duke," David and Patrick.
Vern had a love for bowling from the age of 12, when he began setting bowling pins by hand. He was the manager of Hilltop Lanes in Kearney and in 1974 moved his family to Holdrege. He was able to lease Recreation Lanes and later purchased what was to become his ever proud, Hasty Lanes. He had a fantastically creative mind. Through the years, Vern and his family developed and operated several Holdrege businesses including Hasty Lanes, The Bald Spot, Breaktime Lounge, Wiener World and Taste of Country.
On Jan. 17, 1981, Vern married Marcia (Beaird) Hanson. As a couple, they traveled extensively. In 1987, they embarked on continuous trip across the United States, in honor of the fallen veterans. Vern rode his bike with the flag flying high and presented a flag to a veteran in each state, as he rode to Washington, D.C., with Marcia following in their van.
He was a true American patriot and always had a deep respect for the military and American flag. Vern was a devoted Nebraska football fan to the end. He greatly enjoyed exercising, spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities over the years. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church; a proud and faithful member of the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66; a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 3132 of Holdrege; and the Benevolent and Protectant Order Elks 2062.
Survivors include his sons, Vernon Hasty of Clearwater, Fla., Michael A. "Duke" Hasty and his wife Patti of Omaha, David Hasty, and Patrick Hasty, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three brothers, Duane Hasty of Kearney, Larry Hasty and his wife Patty of Broomfield, Colo., and Mark Hasty and his wife Lori of Watkins, Colo.; five stepdaughters, Cindy Hoxmeier and her husband John of Fort Collins, Colo., Kristie Hedges of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Mindy Sherwood of Phillipsburg, Kan., Kelly Perry and her husband Matt of Lawrence, Kan., and Angi McGinnes of Overland Park, Kan.; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Urbom and her husband Ron of Holdrege, Kathy Larson of Axtell, Brenda Splitler and her husband Monty of Kearney, and Julie Jordan and her husband Dan of Holdrege; one brother-in-law, Glen Frecks of Holdrege; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of special friends, including Sunday Billiard buddies of 20 years, Larry Schukar, Rook Thorell, Jim Urbom and Ron Urbom.
Besides his parents, Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia, on May 19, 2021; his sister, Paula Hasty; two sisters-in-law, Delores Hasty and Karol Frecks; and brother-in-law, Royce Larson.
A military memorial has been established in Vern's honor; and can kindly be sent to: Michael A. "Duke" Hasty, 2912 N. 173rd St., Omaha, NE 68116.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 30, 2021.