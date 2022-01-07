Vernon Hasty

Holdrege resident, 81

OMAHA - Vernon L. Hasty, 81, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Omaha due to complications from COVID-19.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart, Jr. officiating. Vern's service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

A brief inurnment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with military honors; and a luncheon will be held back at the church.

There will be no memorial book signing, visitation, or viewing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.

A military memorial has been established in Vern's honor; and can kindly be sent to: Michael A. "Duke" Hasty, 2912 N 173rd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68116.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.