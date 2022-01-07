OMAHA - Vernon L. Hasty, 81, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Omaha due to complications from COVID-19.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating. Vern's service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.
A brief inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with military honors; and a luncheon will be served at the church.
There will be no memorial book signing, visitation or viewing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
A military memorial has been established in Vern's honor and can kindly be sent to: Michael A. "Duke" Hasty, 2912 N. 173rd St., Omaha, NE 68116.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.