Vernon L. Hasty
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
OMAHA - Vernon L. Hasty, 81, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Omaha due to complications from COVID-19.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating. Vern's service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.
A brief inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with military honors; and a luncheon will be served at the church.
There will be no memorial book signing, visitation or viewing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
A military memorial has been established in Vern's honor and can kindly be sent to: Michael A. "Duke" Hasty, 2912 N. 173rd St., Omaha, NE 68116.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 2, 2022
Was friends with Vern for a lot of years. Always treated me well. Will be missed! Prayers for the family.
Tim Adkins
December 30, 2021
What a Great Guy. Deeply missed am sure. Condolences to the Family and Friends .
John Steinmetz
December 30, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Vern was a very caring person. Keeping your family in my prayers.
Cheri Monthey
December 29, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to the family of Vern Hasty !
Judy larson
Work
December 28, 2021
Quite a Character
Randy Carlson
December 28, 2021
Vern will really be missed. Such a great guy.
Deborah Nelson
Friend
December 28, 2021
A dear friend and very special person who made our lives better.
Dan Mitchell
Friend
December 28, 2021
Vern you were one amazing person to know. Rest in peace.
Jodi
Work
December 28, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family of Vernon Hasty.
Dr. Linda Rodenbaugh
Friend
December 28, 2021
