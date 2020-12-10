John, I am so very sorry to hear about Vicki. Bless her heart. She had such a beautiful spirit. I remember times we talked at the park, and how happy she was to be married to you...your adventures on your trips...how much she loved Lexie...Dale Jr...the time we got our tattoos. I will keep you and her family in my prayers. Again, I am so sorry

✝Tress

Teresa Helie December 11, 2020