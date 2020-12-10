NORTH PLATTE - Vicki Lee Calhoun, 55, of North Platte died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
Services will be held at a later date.
Book signing will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday with the family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements, and a book signing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo Chipz, 1029 Court St., in Gibbon.
--
Vicki was born June 21, 1965, in Omaha to William and Janet (Moore) Faber. Vicki grew up in Gibbon, graduating from Gibbon High School in 1983, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She worked as a nanny in Connecticut, returning to North Platte where she earned a degree as a medical lab technician from Mid-Plains Community College.
Vicki married John Calhoun in 2003 in Las Vegas. She worked beside John at the RV Park in North Platte.
She was an animal lover and TV buff, who enjoyed crossword puzzles, her solitude and spending time with her dog Lexie. She was an avid Nascar, Dallas Cowboy and Husker fan. John and Vicki enjoyed traveling from West Coast to East Coast in their RV.
Survivors include her spouse, John of North Platte; brother, Steve, nephew, CinJin; mother-in-law, Betty Calhoun; brothers-in-law, Jay (Jill) Calhoun and Joel (Patty) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Cynthia Brian; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jan; father-in-law, Jerry Calhoun; and her beloved dog Lexie.
Memorials are suggested in Vicki's name.
Visit www.adamsswanson.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 10, 2020.