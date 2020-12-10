Menu
Vicki Lee Calhoun
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
NORTH PLATTE - Vicki Lee Calhoun, 55, of North Platte died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
Services will be held at a later date.
Book signing will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday with the family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements, and a book signing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo Chipz, 1029 Court St., in Gibbon.
--
Vicki was born June 21, 1965, in Omaha to William and Janet (Moore) Faber. Vicki grew up in Gibbon, graduating from Gibbon High School in 1983, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She worked as a nanny in Connecticut, returning to North Platte where she earned a degree as a medical lab technician from Mid-Plains Community College.
Vicki married John Calhoun in 2003 in Las Vegas. She worked beside John at the RV Park in North Platte.
She was an animal lover and TV buff, who enjoyed crossword puzzles, her solitude and spending time with her dog Lexie. She was an avid Nascar, Dallas Cowboy and Husker fan. John and Vicki enjoyed traveling from West Coast to East Coast in their RV.
Survivors include her spouse, John of North Platte; brother, Steve, nephew, CinJin; mother-in-law, Betty Calhoun; brothers-in-law, Jay (Jill) Calhoun and Joel (Patty) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Cynthia Brian; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jan; father-in-law, Jerry Calhoun; and her beloved dog Lexie.
Memorials are suggested in Vicki's name.
Visit www.adamsswanson.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
15
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buffalo Chipz
1029 Court Street, Gibbon, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With Deepest sympathy for your loss... May God give your families Peace and comfort.
Chadd &Lindsay Ohlman
Friend
December 13, 2020
John, you are in my thoughts and prayers...
Mary Spohn
Friend
December 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Corey Nellson
Classmate
December 11, 2020
John, I am so very sorry to hear about Vicki. Bless her heart. She had such a beautiful spirit. I remember times we talked at the park, and how happy she was to be married to you...your adventures on your trips...how much she loved Lexie...Dale Jr...the time we got our tattoos. I will keep you and her family in my prayers. Again, I am so sorry
✝Tress
Teresa Helie
December 11, 2020
john I am so sorry for your loss if there is anything I can do for you let me know bill hackney
Bill hackney
December 10, 2020
I so appreciate knowing Vicki with her kind and gentle spirit. Her contributions to my family, especially to my brother John, are many and so very much appreciated. Vicki emanated a pure light of Love... I am blessed to have known her.
Cynthia Brian
Family
December 10, 2020
You will be greatly missed, you had a the most beautiful personality. I enjoyed talking to you every time we got together. Always with such kind words. I am so sorry to see you take on your journey so early. Rest In Peace Beautiful Lady. We love you. Condolences to the family may God wrap his arms around you during this time. Love, Mike and Kris Everett
Mike and Kris Everett
Family
December 10, 2020
We are so saddened. Prayers and love you family and friends. ❤
Karen and Mike Kolb
Family
December 10, 2020
