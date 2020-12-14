Menu
Vicky Lyn Hasbrouck
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Vicky Lyn (Brill) Hasbrouck, 65, of Kearney died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is being planned for a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
There is no visitation.
Her wishes to be cremated were honored, and future interment is being planned.
O'Brien-Straatman-Redinger Funeral home assisted with arrangements.
Vicky was born at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 3, 1955, to Vernon and Betty (Bergeson) Brill.
Survivors include her son, Jeremie Hasbrouck of Kearney; five grandchildren; brothers, Lonnie Brill of Valentine, and Kent Brill of Kearney; sister, Kathy Walgren of Aurora, Colorado, and Jacki Buettner of Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
