ARAPAHOE - Victoria Kaitlyn "Tori" Maaske, 26, of Holdrege died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Arapahoe.

A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed via the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church's Facebook page.

Inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

A memorial book signing will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

She was born April 9, 1995, in Kearney to Brian and Jodi (Hansen) Maaske.

Survivors include her daughter, Scarlette Victoria; her parents, Brian and Jodi Maaske of Loomis; her siblings, Terah Maaske and Trevor Maaske; maternal grandparents, Darlene Harper of Alma, and Stan and Sylvia Hansen of Minden; paternal grandparents, Darrel and Jan (York) Maaske of Kearney.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 27, 2021.