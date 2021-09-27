Menu
Victoria Kaitlyn "Tori" Maaske
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
ARAPAHOE - Victoria Kaitlyn "Tori" Maaske, 26, of Holdrege died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Arapahoe.
A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed via the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
A memorial book signing will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
She was born April 9, 1995, in Kearney to Brian and Jodi (Hansen) Maaske.
Survivors include her daughter, Scarlette Victoria; her parents, Brian and Jodi Maaske of Loomis; her siblings, Terah Maaske and Trevor Maaske; maternal grandparents, Darlene Harper of Alma, and Stan and Sylvia Hansen of Minden; paternal grandparents, Darrel and Jan (York) Maaske of Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
Holdrege, NE
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
Holdrege, NE
Oct
1
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart hurts for the family, continuously in our thoughts & prayers !!
Kirk & Roxanne Winheim
Friend
September 27, 2021
