KEARNEY - Virgil "Dean" Juranek, 88, of Campbell died Friday, March 26, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Good Samaritan Society-St. John's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.

Burial with military rites by Willie Fierstein American Legion Post 169 and the Army National Guard Honors Team will be at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.

There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.

Dean was born July 26, 1932, in Roseland to Alfred and Anna (Mazel) Juranek.

He married Lora Ann Yant on Aug. 5, 1956.

Survivors include his wife, Lora Juranek of Campbell; daughters, Stephanie L'Heureux of Upland and Judy Smith of Kearney; sisters, Shirley Nielsen of Minden and Lela Frerichs of Franklin; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

