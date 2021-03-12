HOLDREGE - Virginia M. Gustafson, 86, of Holdrege died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her six children.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege.

Following the service, the interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. will officiate the celebration of life.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present.

Virginia was born March 12, 1934, in Holdrege to Milford J. And Minnie (Berg) Waller.

On Aug. 25, 1952, she married Duane "Dick" Gustafson. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two sons, Richard Gustafson of Holdrege and William Gustafson of Phoenix, Arizona; four daughters, Brenda Spalding of Plano, Texas, Julie Chapin of Scottsdale, Arizona, Sally Fox of Holdrege and Traci Sgouraos of Scottsdale, Arizona; and seven grandchildren.





Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.