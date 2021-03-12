Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia M. Gustafson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Virginia M. Gustafson, 86, of Holdrege died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her six children.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege.
Following the service, the interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. will officiate the celebration of life.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present.
Virginia was born March 12, 1934, in Holdrege to Milford J. And Minnie (Berg) Waller.
On Aug. 25, 1952, she married Duane "Dick" Gustafson. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, Richard Gustafson of Holdrege and William Gustafson of Phoenix, Arizona; four daughters, Brenda Spalding of Plano, Texas, Julie Chapin of Scottsdale, Arizona, Sally Fox of Holdrege and Traci Sgouraos of Scottsdale, Arizona; and seven grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Holdrege, NE
Mar
15
Interment
Prairie Home Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.