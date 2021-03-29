YORK - Virginia Lee Hodge, 87, of York, formerly of Holdrege, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at York Hearthstone in York from Alzheimer's disease.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Darren Theesen officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. Face coverings are requested by the family.
Virginia's funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. The family requests face coverings.
Virginia Lee Hodge was born in rural Daykin on Feb. 24, 1934. Virginia was the third of four children who were born to Winford D. and Violet Faye (Houck) Schmitt. Virginia attended country school until the eighth grade and then attended Daykin High School, where she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1951. Upon graduation, she went to business school in Lincoln and then worked at a bank in Fairbury.
She met Charles Lindersmith in Fairbury. They were married on Feb. 14, 1954, and moved to Friend. She was a stay-at-home mom for her four children. When they all were in school, she became the Friend Public School secretary and bookkeeper. Later, she worked at Doane College of Crete and the ESU 6 in Milford. They then moved to Lincoln and she worked as a secretary for the Nebraska Gasohol Commission.
Virginia met Holly Hodge and married on July 16, 1984. They made their home in Holdrege. Along with Holly, she gained three stepchildren and their families. Together they traveled and spent winters down south, first in Texas, and then in New Mexico. They met many people and were active in the community. Virginia learned to line dance and huck weave.
Other interests of hers were: wood carving pictures to give away, as well as, quilting. Holly and Virginia decided for their 25th anniversary to take the Amtrak train from Holdrege, out to the West Coast, up the coast to Portland, Oregon, and then across the northern states to Chicago, Illinois.
She loved to read, and also loved cats and dogs. The family will all remember two cats that woke you up when they jumped on you, and of course, Penny the dog. At Hearthstone, the staff invited the local shelter to bring small pets into the residents. She loved to get on the floor and play with them when she could. When getting on the floor wasn't an option, she would invite a cat into her lap and she would pet it until they both were napping.
Survivors include her four children, Joy (Wayne) Houchin of Strang, Steve (Diana) Lindersmith of Bruning, Cheryl (Ken) Hradec of Lincoln and Roger (Linda) Lindersmith of Firth; two stepchildren, Jim (Sally) Hodge of Holdrege and Joyce (John Sr.) Burkholder of Holdrege; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Carolyn Schmitt of Opelousas, Louisiana; one sister-in-law, Kathryn Lindersmith of Battle Ground, Washington; 11 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; along with aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a stepson, Steven Hodge; a grandson, Jay Houchin; her sister, Winifred Schmitt; sister and brother-in-law, Adaline and Robert Long; two brothers-in-law, Curtis Lindersmith and Jack Lindersmith; a nephew, Roy Lindersmith; and a niece, Laurie Kral.
A memorial has been established in Virginia's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.