LOUP CITY - Virginia Ann "Ginge" Phelps, 89, of Loup City died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Ginge's wishes were cremation.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Loup City with the Rev. Lori Stevens and Dean Millsap officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended.
Ginge was born at home on July 31, 1931, in Loup City to Arnold L. and Erma V. (Prasse) Lorentz, and baptized in the First Presbyterian Church in Loup City. She graduated from Loup City High School in 1949 and then moved to Grand Island to train as a telephone operator in the long-distance department.
On Nov. 20, 1951, she married Don F. Phelps at the Lorentz home, to which two daughters were later born, Francie and Merrilee.
She worked for Northwestern Bell as a switchboard operator in Loup City until 1957, then the family moved to Long Beach, California, and lived there four years before returning to Loup City in 1961.
Ginge again worked for the telephone company for one year, then worked for Stephens Law Office from 1962 to 1975.
In 1975 she passed the exam to become a registered abstracter, owning and operating Phelps Abstract until 1993. Upon retirement she sold her abstracting business.
Ginge was a lifelong member of Loup City's First Presbyterian Church and very active in her church. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter AQ for 59 years and also served on the library board and the election board.
She was a mentor and a recipient of the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben and Omaha World-Herald Good Neighbor Award.
She was a kindhearted lady who loved Loup City and its people and history. Throughout the years she enjoyed taking road trips with Don, riding her bike, camping, golfing, picnics at the river, Scrabble games, reading mysteries, working jigsaw puzzles, making baby quilts, cheering on the Huskers, and spending time with family and friends on her front porch. The candy dish was always full; she was a great cook and made the best sugar cookies. She dearly loved all of her family and was an encourager to all.
Survivors include her children, Frances Ann (Robert) Kaslon of Burwell, and Merrilee (Thomas) Lynch Jr. of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Brian (Dana) Kaslon and Cheryl (Derek) Ferguson, Mark (Sarah) Lynch and James Lynch; great-grandchildren, Emily and Alex Ferguson, McKaleigh, Mariah and Madisyn Kaslon and Chloe and Eloise Lynch; sister, Georgia Dorsey; and eight nephews and their families.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Arnold and Erma Lorentz; husband, Don Phelps; and brother-in-law, Harold Dorsey.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.
