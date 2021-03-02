Menu
Virginia Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
CALLAWAY - Virginia Walker, 87, of Callaway died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Callaway District Hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Callaway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.
Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Merna after burial. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-6:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Visitation also will take place from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Mary Virginia was born Sept. 29, 1933, in rural Valley County to Louie and Martha (McNamee) Chilewski.
She married Robert "Bob" Walker Jr. on Oct. 26, 1953. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Myers of Merna, Kathy Anderson of Portland, Texas, Kelli Estergard of Callaway and Kori Quarles of Tonganoxie, Kansas; and 16 grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Mar
4
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Callaway United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
4
Service
10:30a.m.
Callaway United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
4
Burial
1:00p.m.
Merna Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Virginia was a nice lady. Prayers for her family.
Ron & Jeanne Coleman
March 12, 2021
Mom and I just finished watching the service and feel closer to each one of the family. And the slide show was wonderful watching the family grow. But especially seeing Virginia’s personality in every moment and how she loved her family.
Becky Whaley
Friend
March 4, 2021
Virginia was the best neighbor at our duplex. I will miss her. Her smile brightened my day.
Elaine Johnson
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
Holding your family in prayer today as you celebrate the life of Grandma Virginia. Grieving with you her loss, and celebrating the hope we all have in Jesus that she has been made new and is pain and illness free. What a beautiful day to remember her life.
Leigh
Coworker
March 4, 2021
Prayers for your family Virginia was a special lady
Brian Eberle
March 4, 2021
What a nice and considerate Lady. She always knew you and loved to visit. She will be missed. We feel for the family.
Howard Ballenger
March 3, 2021
Pastor Carlester Childs
March 2, 2021
Virginia, may you rest in peace. I have many fond memories of the years I shared with you and your family. Your love, kindness and compassion were amazing and your passing will leave a huge void in the lives of many. I send prayers for your entire family in this time of great loss.
TRACY JONAS
Friend
March 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the family.
H. J. Hardy
March 2, 2021
Oh Virginia, that smile and soft voice were your trademark. You and Bob always had a hug for me when I would see you at church or at Specialty Clinic. You were never afraid to share with me your joys and new things in your life. Oh how I regret not stopping g by your new digs when you moved back. Dance like you have never danced before.
Sheryl Holt
Friend
March 1, 2021
Prayers for the family, for the lost of a special person
Sharon Ohmberger
Sister
March 1, 2021
Prayers for your family
Tom and Karla Knott
Friend
March 1, 2021
