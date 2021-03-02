CALLAWAY - Virginia Walker, 87, of Callaway died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Callaway District Hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Callaway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.
Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Merna after burial. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-6:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Visitation also will take place from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Mary Virginia was born Sept. 29, 1933, in rural Valley County to Louie and Martha (McNamee) Chilewski.
She married Robert "Bob" Walker Jr. on Oct. 26, 1953. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Myers of Merna, Kathy Anderson of Portland, Texas, Kelli Estergard of Callaway and Kori Quarles of Tonganoxie, Kansas; and 16 grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.