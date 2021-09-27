Menu
Walter Langtry
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
GRAND ISLAND - Walter S. Langtry, 69, of rural Kearney died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will be at a later date at Kearney Cemetery.
Walter S. Langtry was born March 22, 1952, at Oakland, California, to Fred and Helen (Cox) Langtry. He was raised in Kearney and received his education from St. James Catholic School and Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1972. Walter worked at the Kearney Holiday Inn in the maintenance department for many years. Later, he started his own landscaping and property maintenance company.
He enjoyed gardening and maintaining his acreage south of Kearney.
Survivors include his siblings, Jim (Linda) Langtry of Lincoln, Mary Langtry of Lincoln, Fred (Kathy) Langtry of Riverside, California, and Barbara Drake of Hayden, Idaho; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family; and a close friend, Linda Starkey of Ravenna.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Bekker; and brothers, Richard and Donald Langtry.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Walt was a long time friend of my brothers as well as our family. Walt was quite crazy back in the day & I have many fun memories of him when we lived in Vegas. My condolences to the family. May God bless you & comfort you during this time
Stephanie Patsios
Friend
September 30, 2021
