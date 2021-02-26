Menu
Ward Peterson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
LINCOLN - Ward Peterson, 74, of Kearney died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at The Monarch hospice facility in Lincoln.
Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Paula so sorry to hear of Ward's passing. I have a lot of fond memories working with Ward during the Pizza Hut times.
Steve Jensen
March 21, 2021
Paula, So sorry to hear of Ward's passing. In the younger years of our lives I remember you and Ward riding the little motorcycle up to Hansen-Morris Nursery to buy plants. Kind spirits are remembered forever.
Jerry Maul
March 19, 2021
My hugs and prayers are with you and your family as you grieve the loss of Ward. He was a great guy and will be greatly missed.
Marilyn Liebetrau
March 19, 2021
Oh Paula, I am so very sorry for you and your family. My prayers are with you on this journey.
Marilyn Rickley
March 12, 2021
I worked 37 years in seed corn industry. Worked same farm shows as did Ward was a good friend.
Rich Burgess
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Bev Maxon
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss Paula. Sending hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Sue Worthing
March 8, 2021
Rebecca and Monie...I am so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers to you from me BHS class of 1970 and my brother Johnny Murphy BHS Class of 1969.
Susan Murphey Stewart
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Jack and Janet Hall
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We truly enjoyed working with Ward for 30 plus year . Great fun guy,
Craig Bose
February 28, 2021
