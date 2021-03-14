LINCOLN - Ward Peterson, 74, of Kearney died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Monarch Hospice in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Drs. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rick Carlson will officiate. The service also will be livestreamed through the church website. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Ward's churches - First Lutheran in Kearney or Immanuel Lutheran in Bertrand; or to the family to be given to the Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, where his beloved grandson Bo spent the first three months of his life.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 14, 2021.