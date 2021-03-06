Menu
Warren Belfire
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
KEARNEY - The Rev. Warren Lee Belfire, 83, of Holdrege died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Rick Ashbaugh officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army Funeral Honors Team in conjunction with the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be prior to the graveside service at the cemetery.
This service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Warren was born on May 10, 1937, in Paterson, New Jersey, to William and Mary (Somelser) Hempel.
On June 17, 1962, Warren married Norma Jean Elkins.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Belfire of Holdrege; his children, Vincent Belfire of Buffalo Valley, Tennessee, Dawn Beals of Mosheim, Tennessee; Sean Belfire of Mooresville, Indiana, and Cindy Ashbaugh of Tipton, Missouri; brother, Ken Hempel of San Francisco, California; and two grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Mar
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
