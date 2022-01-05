Menu
Wayne E. Lichtenwalter
ELWOOD - Wayne E. Lichtenwalter, 82, of Lexington died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Elwood Care Center in Elwood.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at LexChristian Church in Lexington with the Rev. David Leraaen officiating.
Interment will be in Cozad City Cemetery.
Wayne was born April 16, 1939, in Sterling, Colo., to Russell & Joyce (Koch) Lichtenwalter.
Wayne married Janice Wilcox on Nov. 23, 1963. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his three sons; Mark Lichtenwalter of Elwood, Michael Lichtenwalter of Murrieta, Calif. and Matt Lichtenwalter of Minneapolis, Kansas; brother, Kent Lichtenwalter of Grand Island; sister, Peggy Sumption of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
LexChristian Church
Lexington, NE
We will miss Wayne's visits to chat about cars. He was always interested in the cars we were restoring, especially the ones that were going to be drag cars. We always looked forward to him telling us of the last trip to the Salt Flats. He was one of a kind.
Tim and Kim Schoneman
January 5, 2022
My prayers go out to Wayne's family
Shelly Hickenbottom
Friend
January 4, 2022
