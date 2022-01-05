ELWOOD - Wayne E. Lichtenwalter, 82, of Lexington died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Elwood Care Center in Elwood.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at LexChristian Church in Lexington with the Rev. David Leraaen officiating.

Interment will be in Cozad City Cemetery.

Wayne was born April 16, 1939, in Sterling, Colo., to Russell & Joyce (Koch) Lichtenwalter.

Wayne married Janice Wilcox on Nov. 23, 1963. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his three sons; Mark Lichtenwalter of Elwood, Michael Lichtenwalter of Murrieta, Calif. and Matt Lichtenwalter of Minneapolis, Kansas; brother, Kent Lichtenwalter of Grand Island; sister, Peggy Sumption of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.