KEARNEY - Wayne D. Nichols, 81, of Miller died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. March 27 at the Armada Cemetery North of Miller with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Wayne D. Nichols was born in Kearney on Sept. 25, 1939, to Theodore Roosevelt Nichols and Dasie Dena (Runyan) Nichols. He attended grade school at Grand View country school, then continued his education at Miller High School. He graduated with the class of 1959 from Sumner High School after the consolidation. After high school, he worked in the Holdrege area and gained valuable farming experience. He started with a hay hauling business and eventually found his passion for farming and ranching north of Miller. He enjoyed farming the land, but truly loved working with the horses and cattle. For years Wayne was known for his annual cattle drive from Eddyville pastures, down Highway 40, to their home north of Miller.
On April 22, 1962, he married Emma Ferguson. From this union Wayne and Emma were blessed with a son Douglas Dean and daughter Janet Lynn, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Known as "Granddad" he will be remembered for his love of his family, his joking personality and all of the crazy and funny stories, especially the one about the duck.
Family and friends were always a priority to Wayne as he knew he was blessed with many. His 80th birthday was celebrated with an open house birthday party with over 400 family and friends who made it a special day. He appreciated each and every one of them. While his children were growing up, he always reminded them that if you have God No. l, Family No. 2, and Health No. 3, you couldn't be any wealthier. He lived his life with these three values in mind.
Wayne loved traveling and created so many beautiful memories over the years with great friends by his side. He was adventurous and full of life, always trying something new which once included running with the bulls while on vacation in the Azores. Many neighbors and friends will remember his adventures of flying his paraplane and cruising the Loup River in his airboat.
Throughout Wayne's life he constantly found ways to give back to his community. He enjoyed serving as a volunteer on the Miller Fire Department, serving on the Miller Christian Church Board, and Nebraska Cattlemen's, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife, Emma (Ferguson) Nichols; son, Douglas Dean and wife Tamera and granddaughters, Dasie, Dawnae, Annabelle, Karla and Darla of Miller; daughter, Janet Lynn and husband Tim Burr of Sumner; granddaughter, Nicole and husband Ric Garcia; great-grandsons, Jonathan and Tristan Garcia of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; grandson, Terry Burr and Kendra Guthard; great-grandchildren, Ember and Wiley Burr of Riverdale; granddaughter, Shaylee Burr of Dallas, Texas; three sisters, Marybelle-Burge of Miller, Ruby Burt of Tampa, Florida, and Carol Rowedder of Kearney; six brothers, Allen of Elm Creek, Larry of Kearney, Glen of Miller, Rodger of Sumner, Kenneth of Cozad and Bernard of Berwyn; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many who knew Wayne to be a friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Nichols; mother, Dasie Nichols; brother, Wesley Roy; sister, Donna Jean; and his twin sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the Sumner Rescue Squad, Armada Cemetery, Miller Christian Church, or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 15, 2021.