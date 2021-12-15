HOLDREGE - Wayne C. Olson, 84, of Holdrege died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.

Private family memorial services will be Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing; the family is honoring his wish for cremation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Holdrege to George and Louise (Freed) Olson.

On May 26, 1957, he married Dorothy F. Hammond.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Olson of Holdrege; children, Bonny Kroeker of Juniata, Brenda Martin of Wilcox, Robert Olson of Holdrege and Lori Clark of Longmont, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.