Wendell W. Smith
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
709 9th St.
Beaver City, NE
BEAVER CITY - Wendell W. Smith, 88, of Beaver City died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Beaver City Manor.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Wendell chose cremation.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Community Church in Beaver City with the Rev. Keith Theobald officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hendley Cemetery.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
--
He was born on Aug. 3, 1932, in Republican City to Weye and Leta (Neece) Smith.
After graduation from Republican City High School, he married Merry Alice Fuller and to this union three children were born, Allen Ray, Kendell Weye and Kimberly Ellen.
Wendell worked for Jerry Warner with Warner Construction in Beaver City. He helped to build the Norton Dam. After that, he went on to work for Burlington Northern Railroad for 20-plus years until his retirement. He also worked for IBP and The Maschhoffs hauling baby pigs.
In his spare time, he loved hunting, fishing, demo derbies, playing cards with the guys, shuffleboard tournaments, building and racing cars with his brother Vern, and last but not least driving around enjoying a cold one.
Survivors include Carol (Martin) Smith of Beaver City; children, Allen (Shirley) Smith of Beaver City, Kendell (Becky) Smith of Broken Bow, Kimberly (James) Largent of Norton, Kansas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lee and Vern; Merry Alice; nephew, Jim Smith; and great-nephew, Landon Smith.
Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Faith Community Church
Beaver City, NE
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
