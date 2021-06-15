Jack Wilder

Holdrege resident, 76

HOLDREGE - John Raymond "Jack" Wilder, 76, of Holdrege died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family, following a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Jack's Funeral Service will be live streamed via the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church's Facebook page. https:/www.facebook.comt-Calvary-Lutheran-Church-109006532511492

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

--

Jack was born on Aug. 2, 1944, in Lexington the youngest of six children, born to Floyd and Edith (Bamrick) Wilder. Jack received his education from Overton Public Schools, and later completed his GED in 1987.

On Nov. 7, 1963, Jack married Joyce Amen in Wichita, Kansas. The couple made their home in Kearney where Jack began working at Nebraska Public Power District. God blessed this union with three children, Todd, Kim, and Brian. Together, the family enjoyed camping and spending time at the lake.

Jack was a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. He enjoyed coffeeing with friends at the Senior Center, racing, camping, golfing, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his large sense of humor and pranks.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joyce Wilder of Holdrege; three children, Todd Wilder and his wife, Mona of Holdrege; Kim Waller and her husband, Mark of Lincoln, and Brian Wilder and his wife, Sarah of Bertrand; seven grandchildren, Kara (Wilder) Parsons and her husband, Clayton of Holdrege; Aaron Wilder of Holdrege; Kaitlyn Waller of Lincoln, Mallory (Waller) Hoffman and her husband, Zach of Omaha, Makenzie Waller of Lincoln; Trevor Wilder and his wife, Tabitha of Omaha, and Krystin (Wilder) Skeen of Holdrege; four great-grandchildren, Wesley Skeen; and Amelia and Callen Wilder; Kiera Parsons; two brothers, Edwin Wilder of Kearney, and Don Wilder and his wife, Jo of Kearney; one sister, Darlene Allen and her husband, Don of rural Overton; four sisters-in-law, Marilyn Novotny of Holdrege; Cheryl Edwards of Holdrege; Lori Ott and her husband, John of Lincoln; and Betty Amen of Holdrege; four brothers-in-law, Burdette Amen of Maine, LaRoyce Amen and his wife, Donna of Holdrege, Terry Amen and his wife, Geri of Oxford, and Don Amen and wife, Linda of Roca; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jim (Betty) Wilder; one sister, Bev Streeter; four brothers-in-law, Rolland Amen, Alan Amen, Bob Edwards, and John Novotny; three sisters-in-law, Carol Amen, Helen Wilder, and Carol Amen; a niece, Amy Amen; and a grandson-in-law, Dylan Skeen.

A memorial has been established in Jack's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.