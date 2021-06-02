Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilfred P. "Willie" Kramer
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Wilfred "Willie" P. Kramer, 73, of Kearney died May 23, 2021, at his home near Kearney.
A gathering of remembrance will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Willie's residence, 2610 E. 11th St. in Kearney, casual attire is requested.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Willie was born Nov. 23, 1947, in North Platte to Leonard and Helen Joy (Everett) Kramer. He attended school in Stapleton.
Willie married Virginia Haddock on Dec. 4, 1965, in North Platte. Willie owned and operated Old West Guns on Central Avenue in Kearney for more than 35 years, retiring in 2020.
Willie had several hobbies during the years that were important to him, including hunting, fishing, motorcycle racing, stock car racing, scuba diving, classic cars and attending the Sugar Valley Rally. He was always willing to share a good story and perhaps embellish it just a bit. Willie was an encyclopedia when it came to firearms, especially Winchesters; which he greatly enjoyed collecting.
Survivors include his wife Virginia of Kearney; sons, Teddy and Jodene Kramer of Ogallala, and Larry and Tereasa Kramer of Kearney; siblings and spouses, Shorty and Cathy Kramer of Stapleton, William Kramer of Dallas, Texas, Linda Crisman of Gothenburg, Marlene Johnson of Farnam, Lynette and Steve Krab of Paxton, Florence Sims of Mesquite, Texas, Gloria and Steve Shingleton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tina and Rich Terry of North Platte; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; son Mike Kramer; siblings, Larry, Wally and Viola.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital in care of the family.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Condolences and Prayers to Willie´s family - he was one of the "Great " ones and will be missed. RIP my friend.
Phil Robles
Friend
June 13, 2021
My condolences to Willie's friends and family. Rest in Peace Sir. Thank you for all the help you gave me and the great stories.
Al
Friend
June 5, 2021
Always enjoyed stopping in @ Old West guns . Willie always had a interesting story . Thoughts & prayers to the Kramer's .
David Wiley
Friend
June 3, 2021
I had the pleasure of racing motorcycles with Willie for a number of years. He was a great competitor and a great friend. Rest in peace my friend.
Terry McCarty
Friend
June 2, 2021
Willy always had a smile and a laugh! He was a good person. Glad I was able to call him a friend. RIP
Pat Keslar
Friend
June 2, 2021
I was blessed to have you as my friend Willy!! I will always cherish the memories of our hunts, laughs, and great times we had together!!! Thanks for being a part of my life!! RIP Willy
Dan Hawke
Friend
May 28, 2021
There will be other gun shops to come but never another Willie. Rest in Peace My Friend. You made the world a better place while you were with us.
Ron Norris
Friend
May 26, 2021
I will miss you old friend. The history talks on many subjects, politics, of course guns and ammo and cars. I never left you without learning something. I used to joke about going to the gun shop to get "schooled" but it was true. The world is a poorer place without you in it. Rest in Peace.
Dave Borman
Friend
May 26, 2021
I'll pick your ducks, geese and filet walleyes for you my friend. I am fortunate to have someone like you in my life's travels, A true friend. Thank You Willie, You will be missed. GODSPEED!
John Kugler
Friend
May 25, 2021
Willie was an awesome friend always willing to help with a project, or just sharing his vast knowledge on many subjects. Many will miss his history lessons and visits to Old West Guns. Truly a legend and always a friend
Jon peterka
Friend
May 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results