KEARNEY - Wilfred "Willie" P. Kramer, 73, of Kearney died May 23, 2021, at his home near Kearney.
A gathering of remembrance will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Willie's residence, 2610 E. 11th St. in Kearney, casual attire is requested.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Willie was born Nov. 23, 1947, in North Platte to Leonard and Helen Joy (Everett) Kramer. He attended school in Stapleton.
Willie married Virginia Haddock on Dec. 4, 1965, in North Platte. Willie owned and operated Old West Guns on Central Avenue in Kearney for more than 35 years, retiring in 2020.
Willie had several hobbies during the years that were important to him, including hunting, fishing, motorcycle racing, stock car racing, scuba diving, classic cars and attending the Sugar Valley Rally. He was always willing to share a good story and perhaps embellish it just a bit. Willie was an encyclopedia when it came to firearms, especially Winchesters; which he greatly enjoyed collecting.
Survivors include his wife Virginia of Kearney; sons, Teddy and Jodene Kramer of Ogallala, and Larry and Tereasa Kramer of Kearney; siblings and spouses, Shorty and Cathy Kramer of Stapleton, William Kramer of Dallas, Texas, Linda Crisman of Gothenburg, Marlene Johnson of Farnam, Lynette and Steve Krab of Paxton, Florence Sims of Mesquite, Texas, Gloria and Steve Shingleton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tina and Rich Terry of North Platte; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; son Mike Kramer; siblings, Larry, Wally and Viola.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital in care of the family.
