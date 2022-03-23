KEARNEY - William E. "Bunker," Johnson, 83, of rural Holdrege, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.
A private family interment will be prior to the service at Moses Hill Cemetery in Phelps County.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with Revs. Dr. Mark Crist and Dave Oldham officiating.
The memorial service will be livestreamed via the First United Methodist Church of Holdrege Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Phelps County Pheasants Forever, the Holdrege Gun Club or the Nebraska Prairie Museum.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2022.