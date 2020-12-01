ALMA - Willalena Eckhoff, 89, of Alma, formerly of Franklin, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Alma.
Family funeral service is Friday at Greenwood in Franklin with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.
Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
Willalena was born Dec. 19, 1930, near Macon to Lammert Frerichs and Anna (Saathoff) Frerichs.
She married J. Norman Eckhoff, he preceded her in death in March 2018.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Schlunts of Republican City and Gwenda (Darrel) Westerbeck of Alma; grandchildren, Debbie Waltemath of Kearney, Brenda Hudson of Elizabeth, Colorado, Dustin Westerbeck of Kearney and Amber Strohmyer of Gretna; sister, Martha Janssen of Hastings; brother, Raymond Frerichs of Hastings; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials in honor of Willalena may be sent to the family for future designation.
