GIBBON - William "Bill" DeBrie, 78, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Bill was born Sept. 2, 1942, in Shelton to Merle and Mabel (Webster) DeBrie. He received his education in Gibbon, graduating with the class of 1960.
On July 21, 1967, Bill married Glenda Garrett in Kearney. Bill farmed most of his life. In 1994, he and Justin started Buckeye Valley Trucking. Bill retired from farming in 2003 and then drove truck until retiring in 2012.
Bill enjoyed motorcycles and snowmobiling. He and Glenda made many trips to Sturgis during the years. Bill loved to hunt and spend time with his family, especially his grandsons. He served as president of the Gibbon American Legion for several years and was active in the Gibbon Tractor Pull and Parade.
Survivors include his son, Justin DeBrie and wife, Amber of Gibbon; grandchildren, Wyatt and Barrett DeBrie of Gibbon; and the family dog, Ruger.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Glenda DeBrie.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 18, 2020.