William "Bill" DeBrie
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
GIBBON - William "Bill" DeBrie, 78, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
22
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. He was one of my Gibbon Vo-Ag students back in 1958-59.
Kermit Wilke
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We had many great memories together in the Sportsman and Gibbon times. Alway enjoyed the conversations.
Lawrence and adarene miigerl
December 18, 2020
I have Known Bill all my life and the news of his passing, rocks me to my core. Justin, Amber, Wyatt and Bear know I am thinking of you and if I can help in any way do not hesitate to reach out. My prayers are with you one and all.
Jeff & Melissa Murr
December 17, 2020
