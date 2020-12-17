Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. He was one of my Gibbon Vo-Ag students back in 1958-59.
Kermit Wilke
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We had many great memories together in the Sportsman and Gibbon times. Alway enjoyed the conversations.
Lawrence and adarene miigerl
December 18, 2020
I have Known Bill all my life and the news of his passing, rocks me to my core. Justin, Amber, Wyatt and Bear know I am thinking of you and if I can help in any way do not hesitate to reach out. My prayers are with you one and all.