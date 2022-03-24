KEARNEY - William E. "Bunker" Johnson, 83, of rural Holdrege died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with Revs. Dr. Mark Crist and Dave Oldham officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
A private family interment will be prior to the service at Moses Hill Cemetery in Phelps County.
Bill was born on Sept. 30, 1938, in Holdrege, the only child, born to Albert and Violet (Melroy) Johnson. He attended and graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1957. Following his education, Bill enlisted into the United States National Guard, and served in the Reserve Capacity for 8 years.
On Aug. 23, 1960, Bill married Sharon L. McNiel. The couple was blessed with two sons, Brian and Blake. The family resided in Loomis until they built a home on the site of the former Bunker Hill School. They engaged in farming and raised Black Angus cattle. In 1975, he and Sharon established Bunker Hill Farms, west of Holdrege. His passion for farming lives on through his sons and his grandchildren. The couple enjoyed traveling with friends, and spending time with their family. On Nov. 14, 2008, Bill was preceded in death by Sharon.
On March 13, 2010, Bill married Ruth (Grove) Warren at Gering. Together the couple enjoyed farming, gathering with friends and family, and following the grandchildren's activities.
Bill was a skilled Amateur Trapshooting Association trap shooter and enjoyed mentoring youth in the sport. Several of his accomplishments include the following: In 1976, at age 38, he was ranked 14th in the nation for his .9551 average in the doubles; ranked 10th in the nation with a .9320 average in the handicap, from the 27-yard line; and ranked 8th in Nebraska in the singles, with a .9757 average-all with a Winchester model 12 pump gun.
At the Grand American in 1977, he was runner-up in the Class AA Singles. His fondest memories were winning the Nebraska Singles and Doubles Championships, which he did several times. He served as President of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association and was inducted into the Nebraska Trapshooting Hall of Fame.
Bill was a member and served on various committees of the First United Methodist Church. His other community involvement includes: the Rural Telephone Board, the FSA Board, and the Holdrege Memorial Homes Board.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Sharon.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth Johnson of Holdrege; his two sons: Brian Johnson and his wife Julie; and Blake Johnson and his wife, Holly, all of Holdrege; six grandchildren: Ethan and his wife, Addison; Justine and Jeremiah; and Grady, Quinn and Jett; additional survivors include Ruth's two sons: Steve Warren and his wife, Pam of McKinney, Texas; and Rob Warren and his wife, Beth of Escondido, California; brothers-in-law: George, Doug and Ron McNiel and families; and sisters-in-law: Janet Sarbou and husband, Gene and their families; and Phyllis Dewald and husband, Ray and their families; brother-in-law Lee Grove and wife Grace and their families; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Phelps County Pheasants Forever, the Holdrege Gun Club or the Nebraska Prairie Museum.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 24, 2022.