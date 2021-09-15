Bill Klein

Lexington resident, 62

LEXINGTON - William R. "Bill" Klein, 62, of Lexington died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Avamere in Lexington with his children by his side.

The family will be honoring Bill's wishes for private family services to be held at a later date.

Bill was born Aug. 16, 1959, in Hastings to Orville and Marie (Loskill) Klein. He attended St. Cecelia Catholic High School until the family moved to Kearney in 1975 where he attended Kearney Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1977.

Bill married Amy Maul on Feb. 14, 1981, in Kearney. Blessed to this union were two children, Jessica and Nicholas. The family lived in Kearney until 1997 when they moved to Johnson Lake, one of his favorite places to be.

Bill's career consisted of mostly dry wall finishing. He worked for Richards and Klein Drywall, WAK, Inc and Klein and Klein Drywall until his M.S. made him unable to work. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and watching the Huskers or Sooners football teams. He also enjoyed listening to old time rock-N-roll, a good cheeseburger and a cold Coca-Cola.

Following his divorce in 2009, Bill moved back to Kearney for roughly 10 years before his ailing health moved him to Grand Island Good Samaritan Society and then to Plum Creek Care Center to be closer to his family.

Survivors include his children, Jessica Klein and fiancé, Darin Roeder of Lexington and Nicholas Klein and wife, Melissa of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Haiden Klein, Isabella Klein and Oakland Roeder, Brianna Anderson, Alton Anderson, Kaytyln Anderson, Mariah Anderson, Jolissa Klein, Cameron Klein, Kaleb Klein and Nickole Klein; siblings, Jackie Casler of Omaha, Pamela Kenney and husband, Richard of Amherst and Steve Klein and wife, Julie of Lincoln; one great-grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

