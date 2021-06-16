Bill and I served in the US Navy together at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego California Fighter Squadron VF 126. He was a great friend and he always had my back, and was someone you could confide in and trust. We spent a lot of off duty time together and I always enjoyed the time we spent toghether. Bill served his country with Honor. We kept in touch through the years. He and his wife visited us in Missouri a few times, and I had the opportunity to visit him in Gibbon in 2018. Recently I had the opportunity to talk on the phone with him at the hospital the last week in May this year. Bill will be missed by all, and I wish to send my sincere condolences to his family.

Marvin Griffey Friend June 20, 2021