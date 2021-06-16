KEARNEY - William "Bill" Manfull, 76, of Gibbon died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Bill was a dear friend to Robert and me for many years. He will be truly missed. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Bob and Connie Shafer
School
June 24, 2021
Bill was a classmate. I remember him as a polite, friendly guy who always had a smile and a nice thing to say. I know the class of 1962 will miss you! Sincere sympathies to his family. Mary Lee (Rose) & Dick Kunze
Mary Lee Kunze
June 23, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Bill. He was always so sweet and helpful to my parents and me. He had such a big heart towards children. Our love goes out to you.
Rita Catlin
Friend
June 21, 2021
I worked with. Bill for three decades at Eaton. Serving on the fire brigade with bill was reasureing. One could depend on him to be there for you.
Roy. Greenfield
Work
June 20, 2021
Bill and I served in the US Navy together at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego California Fighter Squadron VF 126. He was a great friend and he always had my back, and was someone you could confide in and trust. We spent a lot of off duty time together and I always enjoyed the time we spent toghether. Bill served his country with Honor. We kept in touch through the years. He and his wife visited us in Missouri a few times, and I had the opportunity to visit him in Gibbon in 2018. Recently I had the opportunity to talk on the phone with him at the hospital the last week in May this year. Bill will be missed by all, and I wish to send my sincere condolences to his family.
Marvin Griffey
Friend
June 20, 2021
Rest easy, Grandpa E. Take grandma for a long motorcycle ride. You will be missed.
Little John
Family
June 20, 2021
Bill was a class mate of mine at Gibbon . That was some
good time. Condolences to the family, RIP Bill.
Sherrill Chaney
School
June 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He always had a smile for everyone. He will be missed.
Judy & Wes Miller
Friend
June 18, 2021
Bill will be missed so much. He was a good friend, loved his spunk, and he never failed to remember us on our birthdays by sending cards. Now you and Nita can be riding that motorcycle and having a ton of fun. Rest easy Bill.
Jim Myrick and Charlotte Burr
Friend
June 17, 2021
Bill was such a nice guy. Always had a funny to tell and loved when I would make him Enchiladas. He will be missed by so many. We are saddened by his loss. Condolences to family all who knew him!
Lea Ann Hehner Holl
Friend
June 17, 2021
Bill will be deeply missed, our Granddaughter Sophia always called him her best friend. Always willing to help a stranger when they needed it just an all around Great guy. He will be missed by many!!