Bill Manfull

Gibbon resident, 76

KEARNEY - William R. "Bill" Manfull, 76, of Gibbon, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Faith United Church Fellowship Hall in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.

Casual dress is requested.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial are suggested to the family for future designation.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.