My Uncle Bill was such an amazing man. So many memories of him from riding in the tractor with him, to crossing the hog lot so I could see the mama pigs and piglets. I will forever cherish every memory. Thoughts and prayers to our family.
Jeanette Polzin
Family
July 7, 2021
Tom, I’m sorry for the loss of your dad. May his memory bring you comfort!
Cathy Milhoan
July 2, 2021
Wonderful memories at the Rawsons. Prayers for the family.
Denise Phillips Griffith
Friend
June 30, 2021
Deepest Coldences to all his Family and Friends. I had the Honor of being his Caretaker. He always greeted me with a huge smile and was so happy to see me even on day's he didnt feel well. The Heavenly world gained a Truly Wonderful Man, he is Greatly missed by many. The Love and Memories will forever remain in our hearts.