KEARNEY - William "Billy" L. Snart, 75, of Kearney died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. March 30 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate and burial will be at the Orleans Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home one hour prior to services on March 30.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to People First of Kearney or The ARC of Buffalo County.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2021.