William L. "Billy" Snart
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - William "Billy" L. Snart, 75, of Kearney died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. March 30 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate and burial will be at the Orleans Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home one hour prior to services on March 30.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to People First of Kearney or The ARC of Buffalo County.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
