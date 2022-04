FRANKLIN - Willis Eugene Ayres, 81, of Franklin died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Congregational Church in Franklin with the Rev. Jay Towell officiating.

Inurment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Pat Ayres of Franklin; a daughter, Stephanie Ayres of Richmond, Texas; his son, Trevor Ayres of Franklin; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 11, 2022.