BEAVER CITY - Wilma Pauline Bates, 91, of Beaver City died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Beaver City Manor.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church in Beaver City with her sons Allen and Clark Bates officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City.

Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma was born in Hendley on Feb. 20, 1930, to George and Bertha Lehn Brubaker.

On Jan. 1, 1951, she married LaVerne Bates. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Allen Bates of Eminence, Missouri, Anita Artz of Lincoln and Clark Bates of McCook; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 16, 2021.