Wilma Bates
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
709 9th St.
Beaver City, NE

Wilma "Willie" Bates

Beaver City resident, 91

BEAVER CITY - Wilma Pauline Bates, 91, of Beaver City died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Beaver City Manor.

Funeral services will be on Saturday 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Beaver City with her sons Allen and Clark Bates, officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Beaver City.

Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City is in charge of arragements.

Wilma was born in Hendley, Nebraska on February 20, 1930 to George and Bertha Lehn Brubaker.

On Jan. 1, 1951, she married LaVerne Bates. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Allen Bates of Eminence, Missouri, Anita Art of Lincoln, and Clark Bates of McCook; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 17, 2021.
