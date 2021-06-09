KEARNEY - Wilma J. Webb, 94, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
2 Entries
You´re in our thoughts and prayers. After reading her obituary, we found out things we didn´t know. What a special lady! As the days and months pass, we pray that memories of her good days will bring you peace.
Brian & Nancy Lauber
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you