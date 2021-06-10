KEARNEY - Wilma J. Webb, 94, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at kearneyfirstumc.org.
The Rev. Alan Davis will officiate.
Burial at Kearney Cemetery will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday prior to services. There will be no visitation.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Todd Becker Foundation, toddbecker.org/donate/.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 10, 2021.