Wilma Webb
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Wilma J. Webb, 94, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at kearneyfirstumc.org. The Rev. Alan Davis will officiate.
Burial at Kearney Cemetery will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday prior to services. There will be no visitation.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Todd Becker Foundation, toddbecker.org/donate/.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 10, 2021.
You´re in our thoughts and prayers. After reading her obituary, we found out things we didn´t know. What a special lady! As the days and months pass, we pray that memories of her good days will bring you peace.
Brian & Nancy Lauber
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Janet Keller
Friend
June 14, 2021
