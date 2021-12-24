KEARNEY - Winifred Enquist, 97, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Williamsburg United Methodist Church of rural Elm Creek with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Moses Hill Cemetery. At this time, masks or facial covering can be used at the discretion of those attending.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Service in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.