Winifred Enquist
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Winifred Enquist, 97, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Williamsburg United Methodist Church of rural Elm Creek with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Moses Hill Cemetery. At this time, masks or facial covering can be used at the discretion of those attending.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Service in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.
I was a kid when Ray and Winnie farmed across the road from my family´s farm. I always enjoyed stopping to talk to them when they were by the road irrigating. Winnie also helped me "perfect " many 4-H speeches. She was a stickler for detail (I appreciate that now, more than I did then). Heaven gains a wonderful angel, Rest In Peace Winnie.
John Holt
January 4, 2022
I knew you from Elm Creek and then was proud to be one of your care givers at Homestead assisted living. I think of you often, with your smile and our conversations we had. Rest in peace my dear lady.
Laurie Myers
December 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I just loved Wini. What a great lady.
Bobbi Sandrock
Work
December 24, 2021
