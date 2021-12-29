I was a kid when Ray and Winnie farmed across the road from my family´s farm. I always enjoyed stopping to talk to them when they were by the road irrigating. Winnie also helped me "perfect " many 4-H speeches. She was a stickler for detail (I appreciate that now, more than I did then). Heaven gains a wonderful angel, Rest In Peace Winnie.

John Holt January 4, 2022