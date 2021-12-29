KEARNEY - Winifred Enquist, 97, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Williamsburg United Methodist Church of rural Elm Creek with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating.
Interment will follow at Moses Hill Cemetery. At this time, masks or facial covering can be used at the discretion of those attending.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Winifred "Winnie" was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Manhattan, Kan., to Cass and Margaret (Toothman) Bell. She moved to Nebraska at the age of 11. She received her education from Scottsbluff High School, graduating with the class of 1941. Winnie then moved to Seattle, Wash., where she worked for Boeing Aircraft during World War II. She moved to Elm Creek in 1946 and later married Raymond Enquist on Oct. 23, 1948, in Elm Creek. The couple made their home south of Elm Creek where they farmed for many years.
Winnie enjoyed reading, quilting and belonged to Quilts of Valor, American Legion, 50-year member of Williamsburg UMC, past 4-H leader and a longtime volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital. She shared many cups of coffee with the Williamsburg Coffee Club girls, which she had been a part of since the 1950s.
Survivors include her many nieces and nephews, Terry and Mary Gugle, Matt, Nichole, Cate, Callan Gugle, Lydia Bell, Linda Allgood, Keith and Vanessa Allgood, Kami, Justin, Jack, Luke, Shae Johannes, Johanna and John McCarthy, Casey, Cathy, Scotty, Corey, Alex Beije, Angie, Kevin, Khrystyne, Zach, Jordan, Austin Simpson, Sara Willmueller and family, Heather Wallace and significant other, Wes Peterson, Brandy Peterson and significant other, Preston Barnes, Ethan Watson, Morgan Jones and significant other, Taislee and Raylee, Amanda Jones and Significant other, Kinslee, Bryce Gosselin, and her beloved exchange girls, Elizabeth Klemmer-Wolff, Mette Ring, Dorit and Else.
Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Enquist; parents; sisters, June Beije and husband and Imogene Carlson and husband; brothers, Keith Bell and wife and Jackie Bell; and her niece, Vicki Peterson; as well as her many loved furr babies.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.