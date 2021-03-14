BROKEN BOW - Winifred Joyce, 86, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Garry Morgan officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Broken Bow.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday with family greeting 5-7 p.m.

Winifred was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Manchester, England, to Arthur and Mary Emma (Madeley) Shepherd.

Winifred married Thomas Joyce in Manchester on June 10, 1954. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janet Coffman of Ansley and Julie Kettleborough of Hastings; four grandchildren; one stepgrandson; and seven great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 14, 2021.