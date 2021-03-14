Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winifred Joyce
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Winifred Joyce, 86, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Garry Morgan officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Broken Bow.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday with family greeting 5-7 p.m.
Winifred was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Manchester, England, to Arthur and Mary Emma (Madeley) Shepherd.
Winifred married Thomas Joyce in Manchester on June 10, 1954. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janet Coffman of Ansley and Julie Kettleborough of Hastings; four grandchildren; one stepgrandson; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace Auntie Winnie. So many fond childhood memories. Condolences to the family. From her niece Hilda and family (UK) xxx
Hilda Nelson
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results