Acho Ingram

1930 - 2020

Acho Ingram, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, WI.

Born in Warren, AR on June 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Dan and Maggie Ingram. He was a graduate of Warren Township High School in AR.

Acho was united in marriage to Gracie Roberson and their union was later dissolved.

He was employed as an Assembler with Chrysler, until his retirement.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Kenosha, WI, and a member of the Ethnic Elders.

Acho enjoyed watching TV and loved to cook. Most of all, he was a devoted family man, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He will be greatly missed but rejoice that he is now in heaven and will have no more pain and sorrow. He left behind hope, memories and by large, love that will last an eternity.

Acho is survived by his children, Jackie Ingram, Steive (Frances) Ingram, Glen Ingram, Angela Ingram, Eddie Dunn and Cory Ingram; his sister, Ruthie (Bennie) Marks and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Acho was preceded in death by his former wife, Gracie Ingram; his two brothers and five sisters.

A Home Going Service honoring Acho's life will be held privately. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery.

