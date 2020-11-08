Albertina Mary Puhr

1927 - 2020

Albertina (Tina) Puhr of Huntsville AL, died Friday October 30, 2020, at the age of 93 at Hospice Inpatient Facility.

Born January 25, 1927, in Kenosha, WI, to the late Elmer and Isabelle (Stahl) Stanley. She graduated from Kenosha High School. On June 20, 1956, she married Leonard Puhr in Waukegan Il. Tina was a homemaker and also worked a variety of jobs through Kelly Temp Services in Wisconsin and Alabama. She moved to Huntsville, Al, in 1998. She has lived in Kenosha, WI, all of her life prior. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She lived life to the fullest and was a strong woman with a good heart.

She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, reading, playing cards and board games, and was a huge Cubs fan. She liked to watch her children and grandchildren play sports and watch their concerts as well. She loved to travel to visit family and friends and go to casinos.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick and Jim (Leona) Puhr of Kenosha, WI; two daughters, Patti Puhr and Marianne Mink of Huntsville, AL; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, daughter, Rose Tucker, and son, Tim.

Visitation will be 10:00AM - 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 10th at St. Therese Church followed at 11:00AM Service.