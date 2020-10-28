Alice Helen (nee Clausen) La Violette

1931 - 2020

Alice Helen (nèe Clausen) La Violette of Silver Lake, WI passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center following a short illness.

She was born April 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Clausen. In October of 1951, she married the love of her life, Jack La Violette. Jack and Alice had a full rich life for over 50 years together. They owned and operated A&J Bar in Camp Lake for over 36 years, where patrons were treated like family. They had 6 daughters, Cindi (Bob) Chapman, Patti (Dave) Faber, Karen Findling, Jackie Lynn, Sam (Glenn) Kann, and Lori (Bryan) Horvath. Seven grandchildren, Aimee (Lori Janus) Chapman, Kristen (Jeremy) Delargy, Jaclyn (Luke) Gapko, Cristal (Keith) Schaefer, Samantha Miller, Olivia Horvath, Jack Horvath and thirteen great-grandchildren, Alicia, Jared, Kyle, Jorden, Gavin, Joshlyn, Jordyn, Mei Li, Linley, Rylee, Kenzi, Ally, and Trinity. She was also a mom to many adopted family members that were welcomed to the family with open arms and hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Jackie Lynn; her parents; sisters and their spouses, Marie (Snookie) Lade, Marion (Bob) Hartman, Eleanor (James) Hempel; her brothers, Rick and Ken; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Norman (Jean) Noah, Sandy (Pat) McTavish; and father and mother-in-law, Francis (Florence) La Violette.

Throughout her life, family and the Packers were her number one priority. She also loved gambling, scratch offs, embroidering, and her fur babies, Maggie and Maddie.

She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 293 and the VFW Auxiliary.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Alice at www.strangfh.com.