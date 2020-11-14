Alice Joyce Wittrock

1939 - 2020

Alice Joyce Wittrock (nee Smith) passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas.

Alice was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 5, 1939 to Ralph and Lucille Smith. She met and married her husband, Donald "Woody" Wittrock in 1960, while working as a nurse's aide at the Southern Center in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

A devoted wife and loving mother, Alice enjoyed cooking and baking, decorating, was active in her church, and loved horses and dogs (especially the numerous collies she owned throughout her lifetime). Alice owned a modest beauty salon for several years and she will always be remembered as impeccably dressed, with a fresh manicure and neatly coiffed blonde hair. In retirement, she and Woody enjoyed "snowbirding" at their home in Mesa, Arizona.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Cobb of San Antonio, Texas; son, Dale (Tina) Wittrock of Racine, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Colleen Gallagher, Andrew (Anna) Petterson, Paul Wittrock, Michael Wittrock and Rachel (Doug) Noe; great-grandson, Jamison Noe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald and parents, Ralph and Lucille.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, WI.

A Vigil Service for Alice will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 6:30PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 4 until 6:30PM. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris with Fr. Russel Arnett Officiating. All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.

