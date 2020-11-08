Alicia Garcia

1942-2020

Alicia Garcia, 78, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital – Spring Street.

Born in Cheyenne, WY, on July 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Diego Sr. and Margarita (Garcia) Ramirez. She was raised in Crystal City, TX, and came to Chicago in the sixties.

On November 14, 1984, she married Santos Garcia in Chicago. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2007.

Alicia enjoyed music and dancing in her youth, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and telenovelas. Above all else, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving Alicia are two children, Eulalio Garza, Jr. and Selia (Eugene Jr.) Patterson; three grandchildren, Dakota Patterson, Jaxon Blount, and Selena Sura; two great-grandchildren, Julian and Ava Gutierrez; and two siblings, Augustin Ramirez and Elida Martinez. She will be further missed by many loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a grandson, Rosalio Gutierrez, Jr.; and seven siblings, Amelia Carreon, Diego Ramirez, Jr., Jose Manuel Ramirez, Domingo Ramirez, Olga Carreon, Antonio "Tony" Ramirez, and a brother in infancy.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 11th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The service will take place Thursday, November 12th, at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

