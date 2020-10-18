Allan W. Key

1943 - 2020

Allan W. Key, age 77, passed away at The Bay at Waters Edge on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 with his loving wife at his side.

Born in Sheboygan, WI on October 9, 1943, he was the son of the late Ferenz and Charlotte (Hoffmann) Key. He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and his master's degree from MSOE in 1964.

On December 19, 1975, Allan was united in marriage to Grace R. Melito.

He was employed as an Engineer with Racine Hydraulics, until his retirement in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Grace of 44 years; his brother, Gordon Key; his brother-in-law, Paul (Kim) Melito; his sister-in-law, Carol Davidovic and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Allan was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hurd; his brother, Roger Key and his Canine Corgi, Frankie.

Funeral services honoring Allan's life will be held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com